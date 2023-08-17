TELFORD - Tommy Archer, age 70, of Telford, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2023, surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

Born in Kingsport, TN, on October 24, 1952, a son of the late Carmen and Georgia Archer, he has resided in Telford for the last 20 years, having moved from Kingsport.


