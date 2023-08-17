TELFORD - Tommy Archer, age 70, of Telford, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2023, surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Born in Kingsport, TN, on October 24, 1952, a son of the late Carmen and Georgia Archer, he has resided in Telford for the last 20 years, having moved from Kingsport.
Mr. Archer was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and lifelong servant of his community and everyone he ever encountered. He served as County Coroner and as a Deputy Sheriff for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years and later as a Loss Prevention Supervisor for Walmart.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Brian Archer; two grandsons, Bentley Hyatt and Dante Ewing; and by two nephews, Tray Golden and James Goad.
Survivors include his wife of over 30 years, Donna Archer, of the home; his sisters, Diane Golden and husband, Paul, of Claremont, NC and Judy Goad and her late husband, James, of Grove, NC; his children, Byron Archer and wife, Paula of Kingsport, TN, Tara Ewing and husband, Richard, of Kingsport, TN, Allen Archer and wife, Heather, of Mount Juliet, TN, and John Hyatt and wife Blair, of Gray, TN, as well as, Jade Archer, Ally Archer and Kyren Archer, of the home; 12 grandchildren: Hunter Harold, Braden Harold, Lexi Brewer, Jacoby Hyatt, D’Angelo Ewing, Hadley Arnett, Hayden Metcalf, Danielle Enders, Cassie Lindsay, Chrissy Jones, AJ Archer, and Madison Archer; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Living Praise Assembly of God Church, located in Kingsport, TN, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 6pm-7pm, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 7pm with the Rev. Bob Yates officiating.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
This obituary was written in loving memory by Tommy’s family.
To view memories or share condolences, please visit www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services of Jonesborough (423-913-4818) is honored to serve the Archer family in their time of need.