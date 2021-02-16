KINGSPORT - Tommy Anderson, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
