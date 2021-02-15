KINGSPORT - Tommy Anderson, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born April 18, 1947, in Jackhorn, KY, and raised by his late parents, Kyle Brewer and Lucille Davis Anderson.
Tommy was a wonderful husband and loving father who was fully committed to his family.
He was an avid UT football and basketball fan and was very fond of his horses. He loved automobiles, especially Mustangs.
Tommy served as an officer with the Kingsport Police Department for twenty-seven years having obtained the rank of Sergeant. Following retirement, he served as a U.S. Marshall in the Wise County, VA Court System.
He was a member of the F.O.P. and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Tommy was a committed Christian and attended the Baptist church.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Anderson; parents, Kyle Brewer and Lucille Anderson; sisters, Joyce Albright and Betty Jean Ware; brothers-in-law, Norman Sykes and J.B. Albright.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty-one years, Betty Compton Anderson; son, Shaun Anderson and wife, Morgan; brother, David Brewer and wife, Lisa; sisters, Paulette Wallen and husband, Jack, Geraldine Sykes; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
A private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
