CHURCH HILL - Tommy Amos, age 72, of Church Hill, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his residence. He enjoyed being outside and working around his home place. He was a loving brother and caring friend to those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Grace (Vinson) Amos; sisters, Mary Morris, Nelly Ruth Roberts, Shirley Lane, Edna Knowles, Bobbie Bombailey and Edith Hanson; and brother, David Amos.
He is survived by 4 brothers, Carl Amos and wife, Jewell, Ken Amos and wife, Betty, Jackie Amos and wife, Sandy, and Paul Amos and wife, Martha, several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A private graveside will be held at a later time.
