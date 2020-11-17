JONESVILLE, VA - Tommie Davidson Harding, 70, of Jonesville, Virginia passed away November 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Walter W. Harding, Sr. of Jonesville, Va; a daughter, Amber D. Harding ( Silkia) of Clinton, Michigan; a son, Walter W. Harding, Jr. (Kristen) of Jonesville, Va. ; brother, T. R. "Pee Gib" Davidson (Deborah) of Mooresburg, Tenn.; sisters, Dorothy D. Qualls (James) of Big Stone Gap, Va. and Linda D. Huff (Robert) of Dryden, Va.; grandchildren, Emily Leonard and Kendra Leonard and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas R. Davidson and Wanda W. Davidson; grandson, Christopher Allie Harding; grandparents, Robert F Wells and Mary F Wells and a sister, Bobby D. Burton.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p. m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Interment will follow the service at Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Weems, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial services will be held 6:00 p. m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Heritage Church of God, Big Stone Gap, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 11835, Canon Blvd., Suite A 102, Newport News, VA 23606.