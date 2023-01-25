MARION, VA - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Tom William Shelton—loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend—passed away in Marion, VA, at age 87.
Born on February 5, 1935, to the late William and Martha Shelton, Tom spent most of his childhood in Weber City, VA. He dedicated 22 years to military service—2 in the Army, 20 in the Coast Guard—joined the Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1974 as CWO 3.
A devout Christian, Tom began what would become more that 40 years of missionary service. Supported by beloved wife Peggy Jean (Lowe) Shelton—whom he married June 5, 1957 and sweetly celebrated with a hamburger, French fries, and coke at the local carhop—the couple was lovingly known as “Mom and Dad Shelton” to many as they grew or established churches across New Hampshire, New York, and Tennessee. Tom also founded Open Bible Ministries of Tennessee, a radio and online ministry supporting lay pastors in underserved communities around the world.
Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy; brother, Bill (Betty); sister, Linda (Bill); son, Tom, Jr., (Karen); grandchildren, Kasey (Aaron), Ben (Nela), and Isaac (Amber); son, Richard (Phyllis); mother of grandchildren, Linda, and grandchildren Justin (Angela), Samantha (Dustin), Scott (Michaela); 9 great-grandchildren (with #10 on the way), 5 nephews, and 3 nieces. He is predeceased by parents William and Martha, Sister Jane, and brother-in-law, Jack.
The family will receive friends from 11-1p.m., on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A public celebration of life will be held at 1:00p.m., on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. Those unable to attend in person may stream the celebration of life on the Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations in Tom’s honor to Skyline Baptist Church, 1200 John Marshall HWY, Front Royal, VA, 22630.
Military graveside services will follow at the Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, conducted by the Fifth Coast Guard District Military Funeral Honors Team.