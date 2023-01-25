MARION, VA - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Tom William Shelton—loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend—passed away in Marion, VA, at age 87.

Born on February 5, 1935, to the late William and Martha Shelton, Tom spent most of his childhood in Weber City, VA. He dedicated 22 years to military service—2 in the Army, 20 in the Coast Guard—joined the Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1974 as CWO 3.

