NICKELSVILLE, VA - Tom Hilton, 66 of Nickelsville, VA passed away Wednesday November 29, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Tom was born on January 11, 1955 to the late John S. Hilton, Sr. and Sarah Opal Williams Hilton. He loved music and life and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him. Tom was the owner and sole proprietor of Tom Hilton Auctioneers & Real Estate.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother Fred A. Hilton and a niece Courtney Hilton Rhoton.
Tom is survived by a sister, Shelby Church of Dandridge, TN; two brothers, William (Buster) Hilton and wife Patsy of Gate City, VA and John (Sam) Hilton, Jr. of Jonesborough, TN; several nieces, nephews and friends.
In honoring Tom’s wishes, all services will be private.
