Todd Patrick Lifford passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at Hospice House in Bristol, TN after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was born April 15, 1978 in Kingsport, TN and was a life-long resident of the Kingsport area. He was the son of Peggy Pafford Lifford and Paul Ralph Lifford, both of Kingsport. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Josephine and M.C. Pafford, Sr., of Kingsport and paternal grandparents, Irene and George Lifford, of Church Hill, TN. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Wesley Paul Lifford (Laura) of Gray, TN, his nephew, Lachlan, and niece, Liana, all of whom he loved deeply, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Todd graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church. Todd was a free spirit and an amazingly talented artist. He was known as a “gentle giant” and was always quick to help friends and relatives. He was a leader and very active member of the local Pokemon Go Community.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to doctors and staff at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, the staff/angels on earth at Hospice House and special friend, Kim (Spicy) Sizemore.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church or Hospice House of Bristol.