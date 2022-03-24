CHURCH HILL – He was born on January 24, 2006 to Troy & Carole Hill. He was a Sophomore at Volunteer High School. Surviving in addition to his parents are his brother, Nolan Hill and his wife Savanna, maternal grandparents Linda (Nana) & Woody (Pop Pop) Harris and Janice (Mimi) Rice, and the late Poppy Jack E. Rice. Paternal grandparents Kenny (Papaw) & Lori (Mamaw) Hill. He is also survived by his aunt (Nik Nik) Nicole Tallon and her children, Anna Kate and Mia Tallon. Aunt Tonia (Ton Ton) & Uncle Calvin Starnes. Special Uncle Brian Tallon. His cousins Amber & Nick Miller, and their children Leighton Starnes, Kinsley Clark, and Jordan Miller. Whitney & Ryan Turnmire and their daughter Kairi.
He loved anything to do with Flash and was a fan of all superhero movies. He was a gamer as well and loved playing online with his brother and friends. TJ also loved his dog, Chewy and cats, Joker and Archie.
There will be no funeral at this time. It will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the family at 110 Mt. Mitchell Rd., Church Hill, TN. Carter Trent of Church Hill is servicing the family at this time.