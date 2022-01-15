BLUFF CITY - (Toby) Frank Toby Richmond, 69, Bluff City, went to his heavenly home Sunday, January 9, 2022. Toby was born on January 4, 1953 to the late Thomas Ray and Margaret Gibson Richmond. Toby was also preceded in death by his brother, Randy.
Toby was a beloved teacher at Bristol Tennessee High School where he taught Construction Technology in a career that spanned 25 years. He loved his students and he loved being a teacher. Toby was a Master Carpenter and avid golfer. He was a 1971 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and after serving in the United States Marine Corps, he received his higher education from East Tennessee State University.
Surviving to cherish his loving memory are his wife of 23 years, Vickey Gurley Richmond; his children, Chad Richmond, Victoria Island, Canada, Tai Richmond Ford (Patrick), Daufuskie Island, SC, and Hunter Richmond (Adrienne), San Luis Obispo, California; granddaughters, Parker and Kaiden Richmond; step daughter, Missy Rader Clouse; step grandchildren, Gavin and Brianna Clouse; brothers, Tom Richmond (Mary) Bristol, Sam Richmond (Elise), London, KY, sister, Ann Bowlin (Fred) Mount Carmel; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Kim Gurley; mother of his children, Sheryl Richmond, Bristol; several nieces and nephews.
Toby's body has been donated to Restore Life Research in hopes of finding a cure for Alzheimer's Dementia. Special Thanks to Karen Richenberg, the loving staff of Modern Caregivers and Amedisys Hospice for their care of Toby.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the summer of 2022.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Toby's memory.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.