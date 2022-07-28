TJ passed away peacefully on July 27th at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Bernard; his mother, Eva Bernard; father, Clarance Bernard Sr.; brother, Clarance Bernard Jr.; sister, Louise Tittle; daughter, Cora Bernard; and grandson, Kevin Matthews.

