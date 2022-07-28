TJ passed away peacefully on July 27th at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Bernard; his mother, Eva Bernard; father, Clarance Bernard Sr.; brother, Clarance Bernard Jr.; sister, Louise Tittle; daughter, Cora Bernard; and grandson, Kevin Matthews.
He is survived by sisters, Dorothy Ryans and Helen Robertson; sons, Michael Bernard (Charlotte) and TJ Jr.; daughters, Missy Matthews (Marty) and Regina Bernard; step son, Patrick Brickey (Marla); step daughters, Carmen Edwards and Sandy Jo Cook (Mike); grandchildren, Jessica Angel, Brittany Shoemaker (Cody), Amanda Land (Tyler), Emily Edwards, Kayla Brickey, Eliza Edwards, Jason Bernard, Eli Edwards, Jason Bernard, Travis Matthews, Heather Bernard, Jessica Bernard, Hannah and Haley Dotson; and great-grandson, Noah Land.
The Bernard family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Billy Moore officiating and Mike Young performing the music.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Bernard family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664, is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081
