SULLIVAN GARDENS - Tives H. Horton, a lifelong resident of the Sullivan Gardens Community, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. He served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. Mr. Horton retired from Mead Paper, where he worked for over 40 years.
He was an avid bowler his entire life. Mr. Horton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many people. He will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Horton was preceded in death by his parents, Tives and Matilda Horton; sister, Christene Trimble; and his wife of 60 years, Mary Duncan Horton.
He is survived by two wonderful sons, Harold and his wife Heidi of Fleming Island, FL, and Hayden of Knoxville; two beloved grandchildren, Parker and Avery; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mr. Horton's memory to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37663.
