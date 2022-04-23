"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
KINGSPORT - Tina Wood, age 51, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Tina worked until her breast cancer diagnosis in 2019 at Sullivan County EMS - where she made many friends that became family to her. She enjoyed shopping with her sis, spoiling her girls and grandchildren, and spending time with her family.
Tina was preceded in death by her daddy, Kenneth Minnick; grandparents, Walter and Maggie Minnick; and Willard Patrick and Willie Mae Patrick Byford;
Tina is survived by her mother Brenda Minnick; special sis Melanie Duff (Todd); brother Christian Blake Minnick; daughters Tiffany Hales (Tyler), Summer Dougherty (Jacob); three special grandsons Kayden, Karson, and Hunter; also several nieces, nephews, and family members.
The Wood family will receive friends from 11 am - 1 pm Monday, April 25, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm with brother Mike Bays officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of the Well in East Lawn Memorial Park. Todd Duff, Jacob Dougherty, Tyler Hales, Blake Minnick, Dalton Lady and Robert Duff will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jessica Bembry and the caring staff at the cancer center; as well as Kelly and the staff at Amedisys Hospice.
