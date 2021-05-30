Tina Wells May 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUFFIELD, VA – Tina Wells, 50, of Duffield, VA passed away on Sunday, May 30,2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Va Tina Wells Funeral Home Scott County Arrangement Medical Center Johnson City Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.