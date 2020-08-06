KINGSPORT - Laura Christine Stuckey, 73, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Chattanooga, TN, she had resided in Kingsport since 2007 and was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Stuckey; and parents, John Benjamin Sterchi and France Christine Sterchi.
Tina is survived by her daughter, Kellie Weaver and husband Tony of Kingsport; sons, Chris Stuckey and wife Wende of Maryville; Jason Stuckey and wife Jill of Knoxville; seven grandchildren, Jake Weaver and wife Brooke, Austin Weaver, Kaylee Stuckey, Seth Stuckey, Bryson Leatherwood, Joshua Stuckey and Lauren Stuckey; sister, Mary Profitt and husband Pat of Newport; brother, Michael Sterchi and wife Shelby of Advance, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Rock Springs staff and executive director, as well as Comfort Keepers employees, Diane Bays and Teresa Bridgeman, for their exceptional care of our mother during her illness. Their compassion, detail to her/family needs, and going above and beyond their job description, will never be forgotten. All of you should have a special place in heaven for your actions.
A private family service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Tina Stuckey.