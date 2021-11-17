WEBER CITY, VA - Tina Dian (Rhoton) Rucker, 59, Weber City, VA, went to ride by her Lord's side on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her residence.
Tina was born in Kingsport, TN on February 3, 1962, and was the daughter of the late James Wilburn and Nannie Belle (Derrick) Rhoton.
She was an adventurous woman and free spirit who loved spending time with her family and friends and riding her Harley. She never knew a stranger and was known by many as “Miss T” or “Mama T”. Those who knew her loved her larger-than-life personality, and she loved them back. She was a friend, sister, and mother to many. Her presence will forever be missed and felt by those who love her.
Surviving are her three daughters, Stevi Dian Ash and Garth Fine, Cathrine Lynn Rucker, and Jessi (Ash) Glass; grandchildren, Chandler Collins, Brazen Glass, Avram Glass, Harlow Necessary, and Winter Woodall, fiancé Willie Gibson; sisters Linda (Ernie) Morse, and Patricia (Tony) Baker; brother Eddie Rhoton; and lifelong best friend and sister Bunny (Bowen) Hutchinson.
The family will receive family and friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of Gate City Funeral Home.
An online guest register is available for the Rucker/Ash family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
