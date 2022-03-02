Tina Marie Herron, age 39, passed away from this life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 for a body that's pain free and able to run and walk as she pleases. Tina was the daughter of Teresa Hickman and Berle Turnmire (he thought of Tina as his own and she thought of Berle as her father).
She was preceded in death by her papaw, Garland Hickman; best friend and aunt, Donna Dean; and uncles, Harold Hickman, Randy Hickman, and Don Mayes.
She is survived by to cherish her memories, mamaw, "Gin" Virginia Hickman; uncle, Larry Hickman; aunts, Cathy Bowery, Mildred Duncan, Janet Hickman, Donna (Randy) Hickman, and Julie Hickman; a very special cousin, Cameron Spears; and a special 4 legged friend, Target.
A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.