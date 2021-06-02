DUFFIELD, VA -Tina Mae Wells, age 50, of Duffield, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and grandmother "Mammy."
She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Davis; and sister, Wanda Roberts.
She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Kris Wells; 2 daughters, Megan Wells (Cody Muse) and Emily Wells (Joe Sealover); 3 grandchildren, Elijah, Jordan and Zakariya Million; mother, Sue Davis; 2 brothers, Lynn Davis (Jan) and Randy Davis; sister, Loria Davis; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Interment services will follow at McKinney Carter Cemetery in Duffield, with Rev. Bob Grider and Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Special singing will be provided by Ada Fee Krovich. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
