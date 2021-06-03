DUFFIELD, VA -Tina Mae Wells, age 50, of Duffield, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Interment services will follow at McKinney Carter Cemetery in Duffield, with Rev. Bob Grider and Pastor Paul Davis officiating. Special singing will be provided by Ada Fee Krovich. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
