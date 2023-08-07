NICKELSVILLE - Tina Louise Jennings Akyuz, 58, entered into rest Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Ballad Health Hospice House in Bristol, TN after a long battle with cancer. She was born, September 20, 1964, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to James and Ann Jennings. She attended high school at Twin Springs and graduated college from Emory and Henry College.
Tina served as a child protective service social worker, case manager, and Guardian at Florida Guardian ad Litem in Lakeland, FL, then in North Carolina, and on to Jacobs Creek Job Corps in Bristol, TN. She was selfless and without question gave one of her kidneys to her best friend and sister Amanda. She was known for fostering and adopting stray cats, which she loved so much. Tina was a brave, adventurous person, who was devoted to honesty, loyalty, family, and friends. The love of Tina's life was her son, John Morgan Jennings Akyuz. She supported his love for music, artistic nature, and loved nothing more than being his mother.
Tina is preceded in death by her father, James Jennings; her precious sister, Amanda Jennings; maternal grandparents, M.R. Stallard and Sarah Osborne Stallard; paternal grandparents, John Henry Jennings, and Lula Jennings.
Left to cherish her memories her loving son, John Morgan Jennings Akyuz; mother, Ann Jennings; and many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Dungannon, Dungannon, VA. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at First Baptist Church of Dungannon by 1:00 p.m. to proceed to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to First Baptist Church of Dungannon, 18741 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Dungannon, VA 25245.