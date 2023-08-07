September 20, 1964 – August 3, 2023

NICKELSVILLE - Tina Louise Jennings Akyuz, 58, entered into rest Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Ballad Health Hospice House in Bristol, TN after a long battle with cancer. She was born, September 20, 1964, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to James and Ann Jennings. She attended high school at Twin Springs and graduated college from Emory and Henry College.

Tags

Recommended for you