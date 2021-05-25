FALL BRANCH - Tina Bell Sampson Stacy, 92, of Fall Branch, TN, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born June 20, 1928, she was the youngest child of the late I.S. Sampson and Lillie Morton Sampson, sister to the late Mae Burke, Georgia McBride, and Jay Sampson. Raised in Fall Branch, TN, Mrs. Stacy graduated Valedictorian of her 1945 high school class, and after graduating Steed Business College, began her working career at General Shale Products Corp. While at General Shale, she met and married her husband of 69 years, O.M. Stacy, sharing 69 wonderful years of marriage. Mrs. Stacy retired her working career from the Kingsport Housing Authority in 2006, on her 78th birthday. She was a longtime member of Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was always an active member, if not leader, in many community activities and organizations, such as Girl Scouts of America, PTA, Band Chaperone, and the Fall Branch Ruritan Club. Mrs. Stacy was one of the last true Southern Belles, always adding her classy flair to any social occasion. She was the “go to” on etiquette and protocol, knowing exactly when to put on the white gloves. Mrs. Stacy loved to travel, camp, and visit old and new friends.
She is survived by her husband, O.M. Stacy; sons, Michael Stacy of Shelbyville, IN, Greg Stacy and wife Kathy of Fall Branch; and daughter, Carmela Stacy Peterson of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Shane Stacy, Rob Stacy and wife Brittney, Andy Stacy and wife Tessa; and granddaughter, Nikki Witt, who faithfully called each week to check on her grandparents well-being; great-grandchildren, Rylan Stacy, Jack Regan, and soon to arrive Penelope Stacy.
The family wishes to thank Sentinel Homecare, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, and the private duty of several endearing caregivers, Gwen Arnold, Sabrina King, Faye McMurray, and A.J. Much appreciation also goes to Dr. Kevin Misischia, for many years of healthcare and friendship.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Brother Eldon Musick and Rev. Ray Amos officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Logan’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to the Logan’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, 209 Logan Chapel Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.