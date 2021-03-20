DUFFIELD, VA - Tina Akers, 51, of Duffield, VA passed away, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA after a lengthy illness.
Tina was born in Sullivan County, TN on October 30, 1969 and was the daughter of Billie Akers and the late Coy Akers.
In addition to her father, her half-brother, Roger Jones preceded her in death.
She is survived by her mother, Billie (Lane) Akers, half-sister, Rhonda Akers; special aunt and uncle, Dalphine and Junior Gillenwater; uncles, Don Akers, Ken Akers, and Lonnie Akers; a special friend, Nicole Akers; along with many cousins and other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Gilliam Akers Cemetery on Copper Creek. Rev. Jimmy Combs and Bill Lane will speak at the service. Bob Graham, T.J. Graham, and Chad Akers will serve as pallbearers. Her uncles, Don, Ken, and Lonnie Akers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Monday for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all visitors are asked to wear a face covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available for the Akers family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Tina Akers.