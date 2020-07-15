For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
CHURCH HILL - Timothy “Tim” Fugate, 52 of Church Hill passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bristol Memorial Hospital. Tim was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. He was the son of the late, LB Fugate.
Tim was born on July 8, 1968 in Sullivan County, and was of the Baptist faith. Tim graduated in 1986 from Volunteer High School where he helped to start the tennis league. Tim was a former employee at Edward’s and Associates of Piney Flats, and Wysong Enterprise in Blountville, where he painted helicopters. Tim was an avid sports player, fan, and coach, changing lives of many kids that he taught and guided along the way after coaching little league for many years. He was the type of person who could not walk into a store without talking to several friends or even strangers before leaving them with a smile on their face.
In addition to his dad, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Michael A. Fugate; maternal grandparents, Rev. Mack C. Lawson and Irene Lawson; paternal grandparents, Harrison and Lula Fugate.
Survivors include his sons, Cody Fugate and companion Leslie Linnemann of Jonesborough, Michael J. Fugate of Church Hill and Brandon Fugate of Church Hill; mother, Nadine Fugate of Church Hill; niece, Sabrina Holder and James Holder of Daytona Beach, Florida; great niece, Morgan McDavid of Church Hill; great nephew, Bradley Holder of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister-in-law, Malinda Fugate of Daytona Beach, Florida; Companion, Leslie Dobbs; and many friends.
The graveside service for Tim Fugate will be conducted at 12 pm Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Darrell Thacker officiating. Music will be provided by Chris Holder of the Journey Home. Active pallbearers will be James Holder, Bradley Holder, Morgan McDavid, Cody Fugate, Michael Fugate, Brandon Fugate and James Lamb.
A very special thanks goes to the doctors and nurses that took care of our father, son and uncle at Bristol Select Services Hospital.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Fugate family.