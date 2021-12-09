WEBER CITY, VA - Timothy (Tim) Cleek, 63, entered into his eternal home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery with Pete Barbour officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dakota Menard, Gary Dougherty, Stevie Dougherty, Ernie Hammonds, Bill Hammonds and Kert Gibson. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Wolf, Chip Moore, and Todd Bellamy. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for their loving care they provided to Tim.
