ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Grigsby -Arnott Family Cemetery with Rev. Fred Dimond officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made on behalf of the Tim Ryan Children's Education Fund, c/o First Community Bank, P.O. Box 809, Rogersville, TN 37857.

Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com

Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ryan family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video