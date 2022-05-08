ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Grigsby -Arnott Family Cemetery with Rev. Fred Dimond officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made on behalf of the Tim Ryan Children's Education Fund, c/o First Community Bank, P.O. Box 809, Rogersville, TN 37857.
