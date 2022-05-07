ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 6, 2022. Tim was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend to all who knew him. He was born on April 19, 1967 as the only boy in a family of four girls. He was a 1985 graduate of Cherokee High School and received his B. S. in Criminal Justice from ETSU in 1991. Tim joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol on January 2, 1994. He served as a Trooper in the Fall Branch District before transferring to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) in 2003. Tim worked as a Special Agent (Sergeant) in the Criminal Investigation Division, specializing in Auto Theft and Odometer Fraud investigation until his promotion to Assistant Special Agent-In-Charge (Lieutenant) of CID Region 1 in 2010. In 2012, Tim was selected to attend the FBI National Academy. Tim's relationships with other law enforcement leaders in the area and his community-involvement initiatives made his Region one of the most effective in the state.
Lt. Ryan was planning to retire in June of this year after 30 years of service with the TN Highway Patrol. He was looking forward to starting his second career on his beloved farm, Rolling Acres. Tim was the 9th generation to farm his family's land, continuing a legacy that lasted over 200 years.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Horton Ryan, daughter, Leah Ryan and son Colin Ryan all of the home, four sisters, Bridget Baird and husband Buddy, Frederica Bleeks and husband Scott, Etta Clark and husband John all of Rogersville and Beth Winstead and husband Kurt of Franklin and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Tim is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Captain John J. Ryan (Trenton, NJ police force) and Brigid Maher Ryan; his maternal grandparents, Edgar Nicholas Arnott and Jewel Odom Arnott; his parents, Frederick D. "Rip" and Lucille Arnott Ryan.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Grigsby -Arnott Family Cemetery with Rev. Fred Dimond officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made on behalf of the Tim Ryan Children's Education Fund, c/o First Community Bank, P.O. Box 809, Rogersville, TN 37857.
