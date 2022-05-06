ROGERSVILLE - Timothy "Tim" Arnott Ryan, age 55, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

