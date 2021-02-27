DUFFIELD, VA - Timothy Nelson Qualls, 40, of Duffield, VA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26, 2021.
A native of Blackwater, VA, he was born on August 13, 1980, a son of Ricky and Debra Ramsey Qualls.
Tim was a devoted, loving, kind and fun person. He was passionate about the things he enjoyed, the greatest of those being his family. He was a great husband and father and son. His greatest joy was spending time with his children - taking them outdoors, or just playing a game. He also loved football and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.
Tim had worked at Tempur-Pedic in Duffield for 18 years where he was a supervisor. He made many good friends there over the years who will remember him as a hard-working person who would do anything for anyone.
He was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Alan Gilliam, his paternal grandparents, Ora and Mary Qualls, and by his maternal grandparents, James and Ova Ramsey.
In addition to his parents, Ricky and Debra Qualls, he is survived by his beloved wife, Leslee Newman Qualls; daughter, Hailey Joanne Robinson; son, Michael Alan Qualls; mother-in-law, Billie Newman (Sam Lewis); father-in-law, Chuck Garrett (Sheila Garrett); several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required and building capacity rules will be enforced.
A private family funeral service will follow with Elder Daniel Hurd officiating.
Graveside services will be held on later date in the Qualls Cemetery in Blackwater.
Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Qualls family.