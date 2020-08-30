October 05, 1959 - August 28, 2020
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Timothy Mark Vowell, 60, passed away peacefully at his home on August 28, 2020. Timothy was born in Pennington Gap, VA to Wallace and Amelia Vowell on October 5, 1959. He worked as a coal miner for Powell Mountain Coal Company for 20 years before retiring. He was also a member of Greater Outreach Church of God in Pennington Gap. Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Vowell, brother, Rodney Vowell. Maternal grandparents Green and Carrie Orr. Paternal grandparents Elmer and Velma Vowell.
Timothy is survived by his wife Melinda Vowell. Children; Hannah Ledford (JJ), Evan Hester and Tyler Cox. His mother Amelia Vowell, Grandchildren; Colton Kelly and Sawyer Ledford. Father and mother-in-law Gary and Diane Woodard. Dear friend Anne Middleton and many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 noon until 2:00 pm at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap with funeral service following in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jerry Collins and Pastor Roy Webb officiating. Burial will be held in the Skeen Family Cemetery near Powell Valley above Big Stone Gap, VA. Pallbearers will be Gary Woodard, Evan Hester, Tyler Cox, Tiger Coleman, Anthony Fee and Alf Eichler.
The family of Mark Vowell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. VanZee, Belinda Bowen, R.N. and all the ladies at John Marion's Pharmacy. This obituary was written by Mark Vowell himself prior to his death. To view obituary and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.