CHURCH HILL - Timothy Jack “Poppy” Wilson passed away at his Church Hill home on Tuesday, August 29th at the age of 64. He was a loving and proud father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him during his full but relatively brief time on this Earth.
Born in Kingsport to Jackie and the late Glenda “Tex” Wilson in 1958, Tim was a 1976 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, and a former master mechanic and welder at Eastman Chemical Company. Tim tore through life with reckless abandon and a forever youthful spirit, building a legend and legacy of a man dedicated to squeezing the most enjoyment out of life as he possibly could. There are far too many tales to include in a simple obituary – the stories alone would fill a week-long wake.
Tim had many loves in his life (take that as you will), and he was passionate about all of them. He was a lover of all types of motorsports, especially NASCAR and Formula 1. An accomplished amateur photographer, he could regularly be found taking photos at various local short tracks and Winston Cup venues around the South throughout the years, often times while wearing “borrowed” team gear from friends in the Morgan-McClure race team. He was also an avid fan of golf and darts – both playing and watching – a love he instilled in at least one of his children. When he wasn’t involved with any of those activities, he could usually be found cheering on his beloved Tennessee Volunteers in any sport or finding relaxation on his lawnmower.
Even with all of his hobbies and interests, his greatest source of pride and joy were his children and his grandchildren. He had more love in his heart for them than he ever knew how to show. He was a perfectly imperfect man who had a knack for making others around him laugh and smile, but it was talking to and about his own family that brought the biggest smile to his own face.
He was preceded in death by infant daughter Amy Wilson; son Justin Wilson; and his mother Glenda Wilson. Those left to tell his tales are his father, Jackie Wilson (Judith); daughter Rachel France (Richard); sons Kris Wilson (Holly) and Daniel Wilson; sisters Donna Puckett (Mike) and Vicki Wilson; brother Brandon Wilson (Ashley); grandchildren Erin Holden and Isaac France; Emma, Cole, and Madeline Wilson; Justin and Madalyn Wilson; nieces Paxton Goebel (Danny), Anaston Richardson, Karley and Hayley Wilson; nephew Jackson Richardson (Neka); uncle Johnny Cleek, close, longtime friend Dwight “Mater” McNew, and countless more very special family members and friends.
The Wilson family would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the heartfelt words, condolences, thoughts and prayers sent and shared by so many during this difficult time. We are beyond humbled by the outpouring of love and support.
