WEBER CITY, VA - Timothy Gillespie, 56, Weber City, VA passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Randall Moore and Bobby Hillman officiating.
An online guest register is available for the Gillespie family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
