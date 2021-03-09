WEBER CITY, VA - Timothy Gillespie, 56, Weber City, VA passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.
Mr. Gillespie was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 17, 1964 to the late Joseph Jefferson and Betty Doris Hylton Gillespie.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Gillespie, Weber City, VA; daughters, Jessica Pearcy and husband, Dakota, Duffield, VA, Josie Gillespie, Kingsport, TN; son, Jacob Gillespie and wife, Kaitlin, Weber City, VA; step daughter, Brandi and Clifton Blackard, Knoxville, TN; sister, Linda Hillman and husband, Bobby, Nickelsville, VA; brothers, Johnny Gillespie and wife, Naomi, Lenoir, NC, Jason Gillespie, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Juliyn Gillespie, Jaclyn Gillespie, Jordyn Gillespie, Joseph Pearcy and Addilyn Gillespie; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Randall Moore and Bobby Hillman officiating.
An online guest register is available for the Gillespie family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Timothy Gillespie.