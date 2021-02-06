KINGSPORT - Timothy Gale Smith, Jr. (T. G.) of Kingsport and formerly of Rogersville passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, after fighting a long battle with cancer. Everyone who met him commented about his smile and what a sweet man he was. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1996 and previously worked at Holston Defense for several years and Rogersville Milling Company. T. G. proudly served in the United States Army for six years. He enjoyed camping at his cabin, gardening, fishing, and was an avid reader. He was incredibly smart and could fix just about anything. He was also a wise and kind man. He was most proud of his two daughters Teresa and Twyla, and his three grandchildren. T. G. was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Kingsport.
T. G. was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy Gale, Sr. and Bessie Phipps Smith; sisters, Ruth Chatham, Margie Sellers, and Charlotte Henard; and brother, Raymond Smith.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Ledden (Kevin) of Oak Ridge, TN, and Twyla Hall (Daniel) of Madison, AL; his three grandchildren, Caitlyn Ledden, Andrew Ledden, and Camille Hall; his sisters, Louise Mullins (Woodrow), Betty Reeves (Frank), Shirley Hurd (David), and Wanda Gilliam (Bobby); numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends, Joe and Cindy Haynes and Rick France.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rick Dinkins officiating. Graveside service will follow in McKinney Chapel Cemetery. The family asks if you plan on attending the services to wear a mask and social distance. The service will also be live-streamed at www.christiansells.com. Online condolences may also be shared at www.christiansells.com.