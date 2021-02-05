KINGSPORT - Timothy Gale Smith, Jr. (T. G.) of Kingsport and formerly of Rogersville passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, after fighting a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rick Dinkins officiating. Graveside service will follow in McKinney Chapel Cemetery. The family asks if you plan on attending the services to wear a mask and social distance. The service will also be live-streamed at www.christiansells.com. Online condolences may also be shared at www.christiansells.com.