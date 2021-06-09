KINGSPORT - Timothy Frank “Tim” Rock, 59, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Tim was a loving husband, father, a hard worker and a friend to so many people. He was the proud owner of Rock Mechanical and Comfort Zone Heating and Cooling for many years. Tim was extremely talented and highly skilled in many areas.
Tim was proceeded in death by his parents, Billie G. and Francis Ruth Hicks Rock; uncles, Walter Hicks and Wesley Hicks.
Those left to cherish Tim’s memory are his wife, Rachel Hawkins Livesay; children, Joel Gideon, Laura Williams (James), Sarah Sutherland (Cody Ketron), Caleb Sutherland (Treasure White) Gunnar Baldwin and Amrick Christian; grandchildren, J.T. and Jake Williams; brothers, Billy Rock, Danny Rock (Christy); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Tim’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Don Madden officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm, prior to the service in the chapel.
An online condolence may be made by visiting oakhillfh.com
The care of Timothy Frank “Tim” Rock and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.