KINGSPORT - Timothy Charles Romine, 59, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022.He was born January 6, 1963, in Kingsport, to the late Charles and Janice Adkins Romine.Tim was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and enjoyed watching local high school football. He was an avid UT and NASCAR fan. Tim also had an impressive "green thumb" and loved to garden.He worked for the Tim Taylor Construction Company for over thirty years.In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Romine; brother, Allen Romine.Those left to cherish Tim's memory are his sons, Steven Romine and Timothy Romine; mother-in-law, Margie Perry; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; his dog, Mischief. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00.The family extends their sincere gratitude to Tim's many friends for their care and support.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Timothy Charles Romine and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.