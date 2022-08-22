Timothy Charles Romine Aug 22, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Timothy Charles Romine, 59, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Timothy Charles Romine Oak Arrangement Recommended for you