LEWISBURG, OH - ALLEN, Timothy Bryan - born on Tuesday, November 29, 1960, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Lewisburg, Ohio. He was known for his humorous nature and kindness of heart.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Claude Allen, a man of charity and devotion, and his mother, Doris Aveneal (née Fields) Allen, a woman of unwavering faith and compassion. He was also preceded in death by his dear brothers, Michael Craig Allen and Samuel Todd Allen, with whom he shared a special and loving bond throughout their lives.
His brother James Matthew Allen, an unwavering companion survives him, as well as sister-in-law, Kimberly Rae (née Coble) Allen; aunts, Audrey (née Allen) Forgety and Hazel (née Allen) Doty; nephew, Michael Scott Allen, whom Tim mentored and guided, and his great-nephew, Apollo Sidney Allen. Tim cherished his family, considering them the cornerstone of his life.
Timothy was an alumnus of Arcanum High School, graduating in the class of '79 in Darke County, Ohio. He served in the Navy and had a successful career at Panasonic. Additionally, Tim took on the role of caretaker, and was advocate for and humble defender of his brother James.
As an avid motorcycle enthusiast, Tim approached life as a grand adventure, embracing it with an unbreakable positive attitude and a heart filled with agape love.
Tim will be laid to rest Friday, June 9, 2023 with the Graveside Service beginning at 11:30am at Highland Cemetery, in Rogersville, TN.