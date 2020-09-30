Proverbs 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.
JOHNSON CITY – Timothy Alan “Tim” Herlihy, 38 of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence after several years of declining health. He was a 2000 graduate of Volunteer High School and a 2005 graduate of ETSU where he received his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Tim had lived in Mt Carmel and Church Hill before moving to Johnson City where he worked in Information Systems at Ballad Health. He loved military history and enjoyed building gasoline powered planes and tanks.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Luke Horton; his paternal grandparents, Daniel Herlihy and Grace Pilicy Herlihy Jackman.
Tim is survived by his mother, Barbara Horton Hurd (Billy Everhart) of Rogersville; his father, Daniel Herlihy III (Michelle Parker) of Kingsport; sister, Kimberly Lyttle (Alex) of Kingsport; brothers, LTC Daniel Herlihy IV (Michelle) of Ft. Leavenworth, KS and Christopher Parker of Atlanta, GA; grandmother, Betty Horton of Eidson, TN; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private celebration of life service will be held at 11 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport, TN.
Due to Covid-19, friends may call at their convenience anytime from 3 pm until 5 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held Friday at Horton Cemetery, Eidson, TN with Pastor Clay Austin officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue or an animal shelter of your choice.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES
