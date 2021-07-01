Timmy (Woody) L. Laforce , 61, born August 30,1959, died June 26,2021 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Lucille Laforce, brother Phillip Laforce. Survived by sister Sandra Bryant, and several nieces and nephews. He had left us too soon but will never be forgotten. God had decided it was time to come home.
He had worked at Holliston Mills for 41 years; his coworkers were not only his friends, but family as well. He had several friends whom he loved and adored. A Celebration of Life will be at Bloomingdale Ruritan on the July 17, 2021 at 4pm-7pm. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.