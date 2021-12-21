GATE CITY, VA - Timmy (Bobo) Daugherty, age 59 of Gate City, VA passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on November 13, 1962 to the late Charles and Alice Daugherty. In addition to his parents Mr. Daugherty is preceded in death by brothers, Glen Daugherty and Scotty Allen Daugherty; and son, Justin Michael Begley.
Mr. Daugherty is survived by his, daughters, Ashley Begley and Autumn Michelle Spencer; grandchildren, Bentley Laughren and Noah, Zane and Blakelyn Spencer; sisters, Nancy (Bobby) Collins, Faye Cleek, Jane (David) Bishop and Linda (Bill) Hammonds; brothers, Lowell Lawson, Charles (Gail) Dougherty, Jimmy Dougherty, Gary (Donna) Dougherty.
Graveside service will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Addington Frame Cemetery with Preacher Pete Barbour officiating. Music will be provided by Gary Blankenbecler.
Pallbearers will be family and friends
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55
