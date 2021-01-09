KINGSPORT - Timmothy Scott Chappell, “Turbo Tim”, 58 of Kingsport,Tennessee passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born September 19, 1962 in Banner Elk NC, 1980 Graduate of Sullivan West Highschool where he excelled in many sports such as swimming, pole vaulting, relay racing, and especially football. He was an avid NASCAR and football fan.
Tim was self-employed as Owner/ Operator of Don’s Yard Barns, a business started by his Father Don Chappell. Well known for the highest quality, locally built Yard Barns in NE Tennessee, SW Virginia, and NC. Tim was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Tim was preceded in death by his Mother Carol Chappell, Sister Rachel Chappell, and Brother Mark Chappell.
He is survived by his Son Christopher Chappell, wife Stephanie, and Tim’s Grandsons Gabriel, Edward, and Archer, of Colorado Springs, CO. Son Jake Chappell and Son Luke Chappell of Kingsport, TN. His Father and Stepmother Don and Jean Chappell of Newland NC, and Tim’s Sister Donna Carol Chappell of Kingsport, TN.
Arrangements are still being made at this time.