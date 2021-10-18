FALL BRANCH - Tim Lee, 58, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He had resided most of his life in Fall Branch. Tim was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt, and camp. He was a graduate of Sullivan North High School.
Tim is survived by his three sons, Mitchell Lee and wife Valerie, Shields Lee and wife Kasey, and Josh Lee; four grandchildren, Calvin, Christian, Colin and Annabel Lee; his parents, James and Dasie Mae Lee; one sister, Vickie Crawford; one niece, Danielle Hicks and husband Brandon; one nephew, Danny Phillips and wife Sami; two great nieces; Kaylan and Leah Hicks; two great nephews, Braxton Phillips and Blake Hicks.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral service will be at 7pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Oak Glen Community Cemetery, Fall Branch. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Lee, Shields Lee, Josh Lee, Danny Phillips, James Minton, and Beeler Mullins.
