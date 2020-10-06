KINGSPORT - Timothy Darrell “Tim” Franklin, 64, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with his brother, Auther Franklin officiating.
Burial will follow at First United Methodist Church Cemetery of Fall Branch.
His sons will service as pallbearers. Brothers and sisters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
