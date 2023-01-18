SURGOINSVILLE - Tim Battaglia, age 75, of Surgoinsville, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee.
Tim was born to Olis and Ann Battaglia on March 14, 1947. He graduated from Althoff High School in Belleville, IL as class salutatorian, where he also received honors as an All-State quarterback. He graduated from Cornell University, B.A. 1969 and Cornell University School of Law, J.D. 1972. While at Cornell, he was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Tim was a football letterman during his college career where he received All-Ivy honors. Tim worked as an oil and gas attorney 43 years and spent his later years of retirement practicing law part-time while living in Tennessee. He was involved in Kairos Prison Ministry in Huntsville, Texas, Journey to Damascus, and The Bridge Church. Tim grew up loving the game of football and not only played through college but coached at all levels of the game for decades. He most recently was an assistant coach at Cherokee High School. His love of the game enabled Coach Tim to not only share the love of the game but also to mentor young men, which was his true gift.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tim is survived by his wife Cheryl. Children, Nicole (Nicki) Battaglia Garman (Todd), Brad Battaglia (Ana), and Ryan Hendershot (Emily). He is also survived by brother, Dick Battaglia (Marge). Grandchildren, Halle Garman, Nate Garman, Owen Garman, Sammy Garman, Leti Battaglia-Melo, Lucas Battaglia-Melo, Addison Hendershot and Nolan Hendershot. Tim is also survived by nieces, Gina Taruscio (Todd) and Maria Yee (James) and nephews, Rich Battaglia (Beth), Tony Battaglia (Jennifer) and Sam Battaglia (Marisa).
Tim's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the ICU nurses at Holston Valley Hospital, Doctor Holly Nummerador, the caring staff of Hospice House of Bristol, and his Bridge Church family.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 pm with Pastor Bobby Joe Hancock officiating. There will be a barbeque dinner immediately following the funeral at The Bridge Church, 2243 Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Church, Friends of Cornell Football, or St. Jude Children's Hospital in Tim's honor.