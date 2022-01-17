CHURCH HILL – Tillman “Tim” Ferrell, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
