CHURCH HILL – Tillman “Tim” Carlton Ferrell, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Tim was born on January 28, 1938 in Knoxville, TN to the late Tillman Parker and Rosalee Hutchinson Ferrell. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corp League. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Church Hill for 25 years. Tim was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Ferrell, Pete Ferrell, Jimmy Ferrell, and Bo Ferrell.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Becky Ferrell; children, Shannon Smith (Jamie) and Andy Ferrell (Amanda); grandchildren, Chris Wilmot, Corporal Houston Wilmot, Brittany Ferrell, and Morgan Ferrell; great grandchildren, Jadon Kincer and Jenson Kincer; sisters, Chris Loveday, Sue Cox, and Bitsy Irwin (Wayne); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Service. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Craig Needham and Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Tim’s memory.
