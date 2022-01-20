CHURCH HILL – Tillman “Tim” Carlton Ferrell, 83, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Service. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Craig Needham and Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Tim’s memory.
