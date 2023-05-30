Tillie Kate Kerney May 30, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Tillie Kate Kerney, 94, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 29, 2023, at N.H.C. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Tillie Kate Kerney John William Mullen Kenneth Daryl Parker Mrs. Lorene Carpenter James E. “Jim” Bowlin Jack C. “Papaw” Eller David Grant Brumit Bobby “Glen” Carver, Sr. Larry Ray Hill Ronald Hubert Gray Latest News Former Colonial Heights Middle School vandalized over Memorial Day Weekend Sullivan school board to meet June 5 Sullivan school board to meet June 5 Lunchtime concerts returning to Glen Bruce Park