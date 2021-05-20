BIG STONE GAP, VA-Tiffany Amanda Vanover, 33, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va.
She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and was first chair alto sax in the Powell Valley High School Band. Tiffany loved basketball and attended Christian Life Church in Big Stone Gap.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Scott Vaughn, II; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Beulah Vaughn; and maternal grandfather, Roy Franklin Boring, Sr.
Surviving are her husband, Joshua Vanover; son, Timothy Derrick Ellis Vanover; mother, Leslie Boring, Big Stone Gap; father, Anthony Scott Vaughn, Big Stone Gap; and brother, Daniel Travis Sutphin, Clintwood, Va.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Jimmy Qualls officiating.
Burial will follow at the Adams Cemetery, Duffield, Va.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Vanover family.